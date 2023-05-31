Hurricane evacuation: Helpful apps for finding gas, hotel rooms, traffic routes

If you are looking for information to evacuate before a storm, here is a list of apps and websites that may help.

For Federal Aviation Administration’s major airport status, visit the FAA’s National Airspace System.

For gas availability, visit GasBuddy.

For traffic slowdowns or wrecks, road closures and other real-time traffic issues, use apps like Waze or Google Maps.

To find a hotel room, use a travel website or app, such as Hotels.com, Expedia, Travelocity, Kayak, etc. Be prepared to search multiple sites as finding a room may be a challenge if a large evacuation order is issued. Pet owners can search online to find pet-friendly hotels. Can’t afford a hotel room? Here are some other potential evacuation options. Once you secure a room, learn tips on how to survive a hurricane while in a hotel.

