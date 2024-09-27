House catches fire during Hurricane Helene flooding

SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. — First responders conducting water rescues discovered a house on fire surrounded by flood waters left by Hurricane Helene.

It happened in South Pasadena, Florida in Pinellas County, Florida.

The flooded home on fire was not able to be saved as crews with the local fire and police departments had to navigate around large items including dumpsters floating in the water, officials posted on Facebook.

City officials did not say if anyone was home at the time of the fire, CBS News reported.

Officials said they were still responding to emergencies in the area on Friday afternoon, but “conditions remain hazardous.” Power remained out in most of the city and water had yet to fully recede.

The area’s sewage system was full and residents were being told to limit water usage as much as possible.

