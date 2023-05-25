‘General Hospital,’ ‘Saved by the Bell’ actor Gerald Castillo dead at 90

Saved by the Bell cast member dies SAVED BY THE BELL -- The cast of "Saved By The Bell" (l-r) Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Ed Alonzo as Max, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Dennis Haskins as Mr. Richard Belding, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Myrtle Spano, Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater. Gerald Castillo, who played Mario Lopez's TV dad died at age 90. (NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Gerald Castillo, who was known for his roles on the ABC soap opera General Hospital and Saved by the Bell, has died. He was 90.

Castillo’s wife, Dayna Quinn-Castillo said the actor died on May 4 at his home in Houston, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Castillo had numerous roles guest staring on series in the 1970s and 1980s. He played Judge Davis Wagner on “General Hospital” from 1992 to 1994 and Maj. Slater, Mario Lopez’s on-screen father, on “Saved by the Bell” from 1989 to 1992.

Castillo also appeared in the television shows “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Hill Street Blues,” “M*A*S*H,” “Dallas,” “Knots Landing,” “The Jeffersons,” “Night Court,” “Simon and Simon” and others, according to IMDb.

He had movie roles in “Delta Force II,” “Kinjite,” “Death Wish IV,” “State of Emergency,” “Through Naked Eyes,” and “Above Suspicion.”

“Many of the actors he worked with remember him as a charismatic and insightful director who would jingle the change in his pocket while he pondered a scene, then leap onto the stage to work out the blocking or whisper in an actor’s ear,” Quinn-Castillo said in a statement.

She added, “He was revered for providing the support and guidance that allowed actors to fully develop their characters on stage.”

Castillo is survived by Quinn-Castillo, his twin brother Bernie Castillo, grandchildren Brian and Stephanie Palmere and great-grandson Allen Palmere, according to People.





