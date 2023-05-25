Firefighter arrested for trying to steal Pokémon cards from Walmart A firefighter with the Sandusky Fire Department in Perkins Township, Ohio was arrested last week after trying to steal multiple boxes of Pokémon cards. (Angelina Pilarinos/Getty Images)

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A firefighter with the Sandusky Fire Department in Perkins Township, Ohio was arrested last week after trying to steal multiple boxes of Pokémon cards.

Police said that Chase Green, 27, did not scan three boxes of Pokémon cards when he was using self-checkout at a Walmart on Friday, according to WOIO.

According to a Perkins Township police report obtained by the news outlet, Green was seen in a security video holding gum packages over the Pokémon cards, pretending to scan the boxes. Green then left the store without paying.

The Pokémon cards were worth about $85, according to WJW-TV.

Green reportedly told officers that he thought he scanned both items at once. He then offered to pay for the cards. Green was also worried that the shoplifting would appear on his record because he did not want to lose his job, according to a police report obtained by the news outlet.

Green is facing a misdemeanor count of theft, WJW-TV reported.

Green was placed on paid administrative leave pending the internal investigation, Sandusky Fire Department Chief Mario D’Amico said Thursday, according to the news outlet. However, D’Amico said Green resigned on Wednesday.