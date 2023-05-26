‘Family Feud’ contestant on trial for murder of his estranged wife A man who appeared in an episode of “Family Feud” a few years ago is currently on trial for the murder of his estranged wife in Quincy, Illinois. (Quincy Police Department/Quincy Police Department)

QUINCY, Ill. — A man who appeared in an episode of “Family Feud” a few years ago is currently on trial for the murder of his estranged wife in Quincy, Illinois.

Timothy Bliefnick, 39, was charged on March 13 with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of home invasion, according to court records obtained by WGEM. Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said according to the news outlet, that he was arrested just after 8 a.m.

On Feb. 23, police were called out to a house on the 2500 block of Kentucky Road and they found Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, with several gunshot wounds, WGEM reported. The police went out to the house after a family member went over because Rebecca Bliefnick did not pick up her children from school and they found her.

In a news release from March 13 from the Quincy Police Department, said that Bliefnick was located at the house on the 2500 block of Kentucky Road and was taken into custody with no issue. He was being held on no bond.

Bliefnick has pleaded not guilty to the charges, WGEM reported.

Rebecca Bliefnick, a mother of three boys, was believed to have been shot about 14 times, after entering the place she was living with a crowbar, WABC reported.

Prosecutors claim that Bliefnick conducted multiple internet searches around when Rebecca Bliefnick was murdered including how to use a crowbar in order to open a locked door, KHQA reported.

Her sister told jurors during the trial that was afraid of her husband as they were going through a messy divorce, according to the news outlet.

“This is a text that Becky sent to myself and my husband, Bret, regarding fear for her life: ‘If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim, as that is who would do something to me,’” her sister, Sarah Reilly said, according to WABC.

Bliefnick along with some family members were on an episode of “Family Feud” that aired in 2020, according to People Magazine.

“What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Steve Harvey asked Bliefnick, according to WABC.

“Honey, I love you, but said ‘I do.’ Not my mistake -- I love my wife,” Bliefnick replied.

If Bliefnick is found guilty during his trial, he could face a sentence of 45 years to life in prison, KHQA reported.