Chiefs getting White House invitation; will Taylor Swift go, too? It’s up to the team

Super kiss: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share a kiss after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII. Will the singer visit the White House with the team later this year? (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Fresh off winning the second overtime game in Super Bowl history, the Kansas City Chiefs continue to intrigue with the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift angle.

According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the Chiefs will be invited to the White House, after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII, The Washington Post reported.

Jean-Pierre, addressing reporters on Monday during a briefing, then was asked if the 14-time Grammy Award singer, who is dating Kelce, will also receive an invitation, according to The New York Times.

With their third Super Bowl win in just five seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t just champions today – they’re a dynasty.



Congratulations, Chiefs Kingdom.



Ready to welcome this team back to the White House. pic.twitter.com/8GZDRiopRX — President Biden (@POTUS) February 12, 2024

“That’s going to be up to the Chiefs, and obviously, their decision to figure out who’s going to come with them when they come,” Jean-Pierre told reporters. “And as you know, it’s a White House tradition. I can’t, I can’t speak to attendance and who will be here, but we look forward to having them here.”

Sports teams invited to the White House generally receive a set allotment of tickets to events, the Times reported. The White House does not choose the guest list.

Gisele Bündchen, who was married to Tom Brady when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV in 2021, did not visit the White House, according to the newspaper.

But like it or not -- and the NFL has certainly liked it -- the budding relationship between Kelce and Swift was a major subplot during the 2023 season.

Swift attended 13 games during the season, and flew from Japan over the weekend to be in attendance when the Chiefs and 49ers met at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

According to her website, Swift’s Eras Tour goes back overseas with a show in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday. She then will hopscotch the globe until Aug. 20. She returns to North America for nine shows in Canada from Nov. 14 through Dec. 8, according to Swift’s website.

Football teams generally visit the White House during the summer, before training camps open, the Post reported.

That may seem problematic, but Swift did make the long trip from Japan back to the United States for the Super Bowl. She will be performing in Europe between June and August, so a trip across the Atlantic might be less taxing.

It is tradition for the winning Super Bowl team to receive an invitation to the White House. If Taylor Swift joins the Chiefs on their visit, it would add fuel to several theories that she has the power to bolster President Biden’s re-election bid. https://t.co/0F2QWAf1Mi — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 12, 2024

Jean-Pierre opened her press briefing by congratulating the Chiefs, the Times reported.

“The president was able to catch some of the game,” she said. “And on his behalf, I want to extend a big congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on their third Super Bowl win in just five seasons. And also, congratulations to all the Swifties out there.”

From a political standpoint, Swift endorsed Joe Biden for president in an interview with V Magazine.

Former president Donald Trump complained before Sunday’s game about Swift possibly endorsing Biden, the Post reported.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform hours before Super Bowl LVIII. “There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!”

Tree Paine, a representative for Swift, did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday from the Times about whether the singer would go to the White House with the team, or whether she planned to endorse Biden again.

