Bruins’ forward Milan Lucic faces charges of assault and battery

On leave from team FILE PHOTO: Milan Lucic #17 of the Boston Bruins is announced before the Bruins home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden on October 11, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A pro hockey player is on indefinite leave of absence from the Boston Bruins after a “situation.”

Forward Milan Lucic is facing charges of assault and battery on a family member, WFXT reported.

Police officers were called to a report of an incident just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Officers spoke with the alleged victim who told them that Lucic tried to choke them, our sister station reported.

The person told police that the 17-year NHL veteran couldn’t find his cell phone after a night of drinking. He allegedly began yelling, demanding the device.

The family member told Lucic that they didn’t know where the phone was and tried to walk away. That’s when they said he grabbed their hair, pulling them backward.

Police said they noticed redness on the person’s chest. Eventually, officers went to Lucic’s apartment where he “appeared to be intoxicated when he answered the door,” a police report said. Officers wrote in the report that a broken lamp could be seen on a nightstand, adding that broken glass was on his bedroom floor.

Lucic told police nothing happened but didn’t give an explanation, police wrote in the report obtained by WFXT.

Lucic was told of the allegations made and he was taken into custody.

The Bruins released a statement on Saturday saying, “Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need,” WFXT reported.

Lucic was drafted by the Bruins in the second round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft with the first eight years spent in Boston, the next eight were split between the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames before returning to the Bruins with a one-year, $1,000,000 contract.

He had been on the long-term injured reserve starting on Oct. 28 after he was hit in the ankle with a puck.