‘Breaks my heart’: Céline Dion cancels tour for health reasons

Tour canceled FILE PHOTO: Céline Dion attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France. Dion has canceled her world tour. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Céline Dion has announced that she has canceled her “Courage” world tour due to health reasons.

Last year, Dion announced that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome or SPS, Entertainment Tonight reported. The symptoms include stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs, CBC News reported.

In a statement posted to social media on Friday, Dion said, “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again... and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage.”

The Grammy-award-winning singer said that SPS has prevented her from performing, adding that “I’m working really hard to build back my strength.”

Dion’s “Courage” tour was planned to hit London, Prague and Amsterdam in 2023 and 2024. In all, 42 concerts were canceled. Ticketholders will receive a refund through the original point of sale, CTV News reported.

SPS is said to cause “excruciating” and “debilitating” pain because those who have the condition have a heightened sensitivity to sound, touch and emotional distress, which could cause muscle spasms, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. It can be associated with other autoimmune diseases but doctors are not sure what causes it.

About one in a million people can develop SPS, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Despite the cancelation of her tour, Dion has still been active, acting in her first role in the rom-com “Love Again,” starring Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, CTV News reported.

