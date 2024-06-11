Ben Potter, ‘Comicstorian’ on YouTube, dies at 40 in ‘unfortunate accident’

YouTube star Ben Potter dies FILE PHOTO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Comicstorian, Ben Potter, attends the YouTube Shorts Asian Pacific American History Month Celebration on May 20, 2022 in New York City. Potter dies at 40 from "an unfortunate accident." (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Youtube Shorts)

YouTube star Ben Potter, known as Comicstorian on the internet, died “in an unfortunate accident,” according to People.com.

Potter, who was 40, had more than 3 million subscribers on YouTube and created audio dramas of comic books on his Comicstorian account.

His wife, Nathalie, confirmed in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that he had died in an “unfortunate accident,” but did not give any details as to what happened.

Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident.



To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.… — Comicstorian/Mangastorian (@Comicstorian) June 10, 2024

“To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for,” Nathalie shared without providing details of the accident.

“As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it,” she added.

Nathalie said her husband “was my world,” adding: “I need time to be with friends and family. I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve. I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else’s. Right now my priority is preserving everything he’s built and I don’t have any plans beyond that.”

“His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn’t want it to end like this,” she continued.

Nathalie went on to say she will continue her husband’s work.

“The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive. We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I’m not about to stop now.”

I am still taking my break from Twitter for personal reasons. But with the news I just got I have to come back say something.



Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I’m heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a… — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) June 11, 2024

O’Shea Jackson Jr., the son of Ice Cube, was among those paying tribute. “I am still taking my break from Twitter for personal reasons. But with the news I just got I have to come back say something,” he wrote on X. “Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I’m heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a huge fan.”





