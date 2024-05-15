8 teens taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles while on school field trip

Firefighters responded to a call at the facility about three unconscious teenage boys and found the three along with five others, who were experiencing an “altered level of consciousness” after they apparently ingested “cannabis edibles,” LAFD said in a statement.

8 teens become sick after eating edibles OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 16: Marijuana infused chocolate bars wait to be shipped at Kiva Confections in Oakland, California. Eight high school students on a school trip at the La Brea Tar Pits were hospitalized Tuesday after apparently ingesting cannabis edibles, according to The Los Angeles Times. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Eight high school students on a school trip at the La Brea Tar Pits were hospitalized Tuesday after apparently ingesting cannabis edibles, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Amy Hood of the Natural History Museum of L.A. County, which oversees the La Brea Tar Pits, said in a statement to the Times that several high school students were on a chaperoned field trip to the Tar Pits when they became ill.

La Brea Tar Pits officials said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that the high school students were on a chaperoned field trip to the paleontological research site when they fell ill and that their staff “acted quickly to assess the situation and seek medical aid.”

“According to first responders, their symptoms were caused by something the students ingested on their own, unrelated to their visit to La Brea Tar Pits,” the statement continued. “We extend our care and concern to the students and their families and wish them a healthy recovery.”

