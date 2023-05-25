10 puppies dumped on side of road in Georgia Ten puppies were found on a side of a road in East Georgia on Wednesday, officials say. (Burke County Animal Services/Burke County Animal Services)

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — Ten puppies were found on a side of a road in East Georgia on Wednesday, officials said.

>> Read more trending news

Investigators are looking into who might have dumped the puppies and why, WSB-TV reported. The puppies were found along Bellevue Plantation Road by Mill Creek Road.

In a Facebook post, officials with Burke County Animal Services said that witnesses saw a silver sedan fleeing the area soon after the puppies were found.

Burke County Animal Services said the puppies will be available for adoption starting on June 1. More information can be found on their website.

Breed information for the puppies has not been released.