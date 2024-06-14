1 of 2 abducted girls found dead in Mississippi after mother found dead in Louisiana A man is facing charges after a mother was found dead in Loranger, Louisiana on Thursday. Her two daughters were abducted and one of them was found alive in Mississippi. (Olga Yastremska, New Africa, Afr/New Africa - stock.adobe.com)

JACKSON, Miss. — A man is facing charges after a mother was found dead in Loranger, Louisiana on Thursday. Her two daughters were abducted and one of them was found alive in Mississippi.

Daniel Callahan was arrested in Jackson, Mississippi, in connection with homicide, according to WDSU. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified by U.S. Marshals in Mississippi of Callahan’s arrest.

Callahan reportedly was dating Callie Brunett who was found dead in her house in Louisiana. Investigators believed that he was connected to her death and the abductions of her two young daughters, The Associated Press reported.

Brunett was reported missing after no one heard from her since Tuesday, Travis said, according to the AP. Her cause of death has not been released

The two young girls were found hours later in Mississippi after an Amber Alert was issued just after noon by Louisiana State Police, WDSU reported.

The sheriff’s office said that Callahan led them to the car. Jalie Brunett, 6, was found alive, WDSU reported. Her sister, Erin Brunett, 4, was found dead after Callahan reportedly led authorities to her body.

“He had the victim’s car along with her alive-and-well 6-year-old child,” said Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana, according to the AP. Near the car, authorities found the body of a 4-year-old.

Authorities are working on determining Erin Brunett’s cause of death, WDSU reported.

“This was just an unspeakable crime,” Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said, according to the AP. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims’ family. It was a horrendous tragedy.”





