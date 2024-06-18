Travis Barker announces Run Travis Run races in LA & NYC

GOOD MORNING AMERICA ABC/Alycia Monaco (Alycia Monaco/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

You may not be able to drum like Travis Barker, but perhaps you can run like Travis Barker.

The blink-182 drummer has announced Run Travis Run, a pair of races taking place July 6 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and July 21 at New York City's Citi Field. The dates coincide with stops on blink's upcoming U.S. tour, launching Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

Participants will get to run in a timed race alongside Barker, and will receive a souvenir medal and T-shirt. You'll also be able to take part in various "wellness experiences," such as fitness classes and workshops, and experience Barker's preshow wellness routine.

"After my accident in 2008, more than 70% of my body was burnt," says Barker. "I was told by doctors that I may never be able to walk or drum again, so I set out to prove everybody wrong, including myself. What started with short walks turned into short runs everyday."

"This past year I ran my first half marathon and participated in a few 5Ks," the drummer continues. "The running community is massive and I loved how everyone from all walks of life ran together and supported one another. This is what Run Travis Run was built off of and we’re only getting started."

Barker's also released a Forrest Gump-referencing video announcing Run Travis Run, featuring a cameo by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

For more info, visit RunTravisRun.com.

