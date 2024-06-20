The Tragically Hip's debut album, ﻿﻿'Up to Here,'﻿ being reissued

The Tragically Hip's 1989 debut album, Up to Here, is being reissued as a deluxe box set.

The package, available as four-LP and three-CD collections, is due out Nov. 8. It includes the original album remastered, four previously unreleased songs, various demos and a recording from a 1990 concert special. Both formats will also include a Blu-ray of the 1990 show.

You can listen to one of the bonus tracks, titled "Get Back Again," now via digital outlets.

Up to Here launched the career of one of Canada's most beloved rock bands and is certified Diamond in their home country.

The Hip remained active until the 2017 death of frontman Gord Downie. They've since put out a number of archival releases.

