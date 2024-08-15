Tool's Justin Chancellor teases "vacation is over"

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Is it Tool time once more?

That's what fans are speculating after bassist Justin Chancellor's latest Instagram post. He writes in the caption, "Vacation is over …" alongside a photo of two basses.

If Chancellor is indeed suggesting that Tool is working on new tunes, that would line up with his previous comments regarding a potential recording timeline. Speaking with Metal Hammer in February, Chancellor shared that Tool plans to "dive back in during the second half of the year" after finishing their European tour, which wrapped in June.

Tool's most recent album is 2019's Fear Inoculum, which arrived 13 years after its predecessor, 2006's 10,000 Days. In that same Metal Hammer interview, Chancellor said that "there's no thought of taking 13 years" for another Tool record.

