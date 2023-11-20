Tool's Justin Chancellor talks touring 'Fear Inoculum': "Just living with those songs is a whole new experience"

Tool's latest album, 2019's Fear Inoculum, is already 4 years old, but for a band that's taken more than a decade between releasing records, it still feels quite new.

Speaking to ABC Audio about Tool's current North American tour, bassist Justin Chancellor notes that the set list is "quite heavily based" on Fear Inoculum.

"We've included even more than we were playing before," Chancellor says. "That's really exciting, because just living with those songs is a whole new experience."

Along with the Fear Inoculum tunes, you can expect some to hear some "golden oldies" during the shows.

"Some that were quite challenging to get rolling at first just to remember what we were doing," Chancellor laughs.

As Tool continues to tinker with their set, they're also bringing new elements to the show's production.

"We've got even more screen space, so it's a little more mind-blowing," Chancellor says. "It's just an evolved Tool show."

Tool's fall leg concludes Tuesday, November 21, in Toronto. They'll return to the road for a winter U.S. tour launching January 10 in Baltimore.

Meanwhile, Chancellor just released a new album with his MTVoid side project, Matter's Knot, Pt. 1.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.