Tom Morello debuts ﻿'Venom﻿' song 'One Last Dance' alongside Roman Morello & grandson

Tom Morello and his teenage son Roman have teamed up for another song.

The track is called "One Last Dance" and was recorded for the new movie Venom: The Last Dance. It also features grandson, by which we mean the "Blood // Water" artist, not another member of the Morello family.

"I loved working with grandson and my 13-year-old guitar prodigy son, Roman, on 'One Last Dance,'" Tom says. "Roman is a certifiable riff machine. He crafted the song's huge riff and plays the shredding solo and grandson is always spectacular and is a really great songwriter. The song is an absolute banger and totally matches the power and energy of the film."

You can listen to "One Last Dance" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Venom: The Last Dance is in theaters now.

The Morellos previously united on the song "Soldier in the Army of Love," which dropped in June. Tom also collaborated with grandson on the 2021 song "Hold the Line."

