Tom Morello debuts ﻿'Venom﻿' song 'One Last Dance' alongside Roman Morello & grandson

By Josh Johnson

Tom Morello and his teenage son Roman have teamed up for another song.

The track is called "One Last Dance" and was recorded for the new movie Venom: The Last Dance. It also features grandson, by which we mean the "Blood // Water" artist, not another member of the Morello family.

"I loved working with grandson and my 13-year-old guitar prodigy son, Roman, on 'One Last Dance,'" Tom says. "Roman is a certifiable riff machine. He crafted the song's huge riff and plays the shredding solo and grandson is always spectacular and is a really great songwriter. The song is an absolute banger and totally matches the power and energy of the film."

You can listen to "One Last Dance" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Venom: The Last Dance is in theaters now.

The Morellos previously united on the song "Soldier in the Army of Love," which dropped in June. Tom also collaborated with grandson on the 2021 song "Hold the Line."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!