Thurston Moore announces new solo album, ﻿'Flow Critical Lucidity'

Thurston Moore has announced a new album called Flow Critical Lucidity.

The ninth solo effort from the Sonic Youth frontman will arrive Sept. 20. You can listen to a new cut from the record, titled "Sans Limites," now via digital outlets.

"'Sans Limites' begins with a cyclic guitar and piano figure which expands further and further with each revolution before settling into a two-chord measure introducing lyrics intoning not only about eradicating any limitations towards enlightenment, but going beyond limitations," Moore says. "The idea that a soldier can fight the good fight. A warrior against war."

Flow Critical Lucidity also includes the previously released songs "Rewilding" and "Hypnogram," as well as the track "Isadora" on select physical editions.

Moore's ex-wife and former Sonic Youth bandmate, Kim Gordon, put out a new solo album, The Collective, in March.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.