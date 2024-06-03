Thom Yorke schedules first solo tour in five years

By Josh Johnson

Radiohead's Thom Yorke has scheduled a solo tour for the first time in five years.

The international outing kicks off in October and includes dates in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Japan.

"I will be alone on stage trying a new kind of solo show thing playing versions of songs from my recent and not so recent past," Yorke teases in an Instagram post.

Yorke's past, recent or otherwise, includes Radiohead, a solo career, and the Atoms for Peace and The Smile side projects. He's also gotten into film scoring, writing music for the movies Suspiria and Confidenza.

For the full list of tour dates and all ticket info, visit Radiohead's WasteHeadquarters.com site.

