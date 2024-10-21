Thom Yorke is unconcerned with your Radiohead concern: "I ... don't really give a flying f***"

By Josh Johnson

With Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood busy with their project The Smile, some fans are wondering about the status of Radiohead, which hasn't put out a record since 2016. However, Yorke remains unbothered.

Speaking with Australia's Double J radio about fan conversations about the future of Radiohead, Yorke shares, "I am not aware of [the conversations] and don't really give a flying f***."

"No offense to anyone and ... thanks for caring," Yorke continues. "But I think we've earned the right to do what makes sense to us without having to explain ourselves or be answerable to anyone else's historical idea of what we should be doing."

Cleary what makes sense to Yorke is making new music with The Smile — the trio, which also includes drummer Tom Skinner, has put out three albums, two of which were released in 2024 alone, since making their live debut in 2021.

Despite not releasing an album in eight years and not playing a show in six years, Radiohead hasn't been totally inactive — bassist Colin Greenwood revealed in September that the band had recently rehearsed together.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

