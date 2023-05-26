Thom Yorke guests on new song from electronic artist Clark

Throttle Records

By Josh Johnson

Thom Yorke guests on a new song from an electronic artist called Clark.

The track is called "Medicine" and appears on Clark's new album, Sus Dog, which was executive produced by the Radiohead frontman.

Sus Dog and "Medicine" are out now via digital outlets, and you can watch the "Medicine" video streaming now on YouTube.

In addition to collaborating with Clark, Yorke's been busy with The Smile, the Radiohead offshoot band also featuring guitarist Jonny Greenwood. The group will launch a U.S. tour in June.

