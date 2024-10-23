Thom Yorke debuts new song during first show of solo tour

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke kicked off a solo tour Wednesday in New Zealand, and the set included the debut of a new song.

The track is seemingly titled "Back in the Game." Fan-shot footage of the performance is streaming now on YouTube.

According to Setlist.fm, Yorke's show also included performances of songs from throughout his solo catalog, as well as Radiohead and Atoms for Peace tunes.

Yorke's tour, which marks his first full solo outing in five years, continues through late November and includes dates in Australia, Singapore and Japan.

