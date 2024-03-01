This is "Tribute": Watch Tenacious D sing Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time"

While Tenacious D couldn't remember the greatest song in the world, they can do a spirited rendition of Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time."

In a Facebook post, Jack Black and Kyle Gass have shared a video of them singing and dancing along to the '90s pop classic. In the caption, they write, "STILL BELIEVE."

It's unclear whether Tenacious D is putting their spin on "...Baby One More Time" for an upcoming project or if they're just having fun. Though the clip is just 24 seconds long and only contains the chorus, it sounds quite produced to be just a goof. The post's caption also includes a panda emoji, perhaps a reference to Black's upcoming movie, Kung Fu Panda 4.

Tenacious D's previous covers include Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" and "Time Warp" from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

