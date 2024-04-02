Thirty Seconds to buy a vowel: Jared Leto pretend hosts 'Wheel of Fortune' for April Fools' Day

Wheel of Fortune took a trip closer to Mars to celebrate April Fools' Day with help from Jared Leto.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman was introduced as the co-host of the long-running game show during Monday's episode. Leto stepped out alongside Vanna White as the announcer declared, "Here are the stars of our show!"

"Did you notice anything different in tonight's show?!" reads a post on the Wheel of Fortune Facebook.

Usual host Pat Sajak then returned to stage to finish out the episode.

You may recall that Jared and his brother and bandmate Shannon Leto previously released a video with them as Wheel contestants to promote the upcoming Thirty Seconds to Mars tour, which comes to the U.S. in July.

