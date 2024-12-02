They went far, kid: The Offspring reflects on joining Spotify's Billions Club

Between releasing a new album and jamming with everyone from Ed Sheeran to Queen's Brian May, The Offspring certainly had an eventful 2024. Their year also included joining Spotify's Billions Club, first with the 2008 single "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid."

Speaking with ABC Audio, frontman Dexter Holland remarked how The Offspring's first Billions Club entry was a song that came "a little bit later in our career," as opposed to one from their '90s heyday.

"That's really cool, too, to have songs throughout your career do well," Holland says.

Guitarist Noodles adds that he felt "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" had potential to join the ranks of Offspring classics when he saw how it was received live.

"I remember when we were playing that song a couple years after it was released, playing it at festivals and realizing, 'This thing's going over bigger than "Pretty Fly," bigger than "Self Esteem,"' or at least as big," Noodles shares. "I was like, 'Wow, that rules!'"

After "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" hit 1 billion Spotify streams in July, The Offspring earned their second Billions Club entry with "The Kids Aren't Alright" in November.

"It's part of an elite club, it's like the Five-Timers Club at Saturday Night Live," Noodles says of the accomplishment.

"Do we get a jacket, do we get a smoking jacket?" he asks. "I don't know. We should. They should do that."

The Offspring's new album, SUPERCHARGED, dropped in September. It includes the singles "Make It All Right" and "OK, But This Is the Last Time."

