The The shares new song off upcoming comeback album, ﻿'Ensoulment'

The The has shared another cut off their upcoming album, Ensoulment, which marks the band's first original record in nearly 25 years.

The song is called "Linoleum Smooth to the Stockinged Foot," and was written while frontman Matt Johnson was in the hospital and "under the influence of morphine whilst recovering from a life-saving operation."

"As fate would have it, Johnson's weeks in hospital had nothing to do with Covid, but occurred at precisely the time Covid reached crisis proportions, making for an even more surreal ordeal," the track's description reads.

You can listen to "Linoleum Smooth to the Stockinged Foot" via digital outlets.

Ensoulment, the follow-up to 2000's NakedSelf, arrives Sept. 6. It also includes the single "Cognitive Dissident."

The The will launch a U.S. tour in October.

