Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce bonded over ... Wheatus?

By Josh Johnson

If you've got two tickets to Iron Maiden, baby, then Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may want them.

A new WSJ. Magazine profile of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who's currently in a relationship with the pop superstar, recounts a story from a friend in which Kelce and Swift started singing the Wheatus song "Teenage Dirtbag" during a party.

In response to hearing this story, WSJ. Magazine reports that Kelce is "not sure they were singing...Wheatus," though he does note, "There was some wine involved, for sure."

Whether or not the Traylor duet of "Teenage Dirtbag" actually happened, we're hoping this anecdote leads to a Wheatus collaboration with the two. Kelce recently displayed his musical talents on a cover of The Pogues' "Fairytale of New York."

Wheatus, meanwhile, just released a new video for their holiday remix of "Teenage Dirtbag," dubbed "Christmas Dirtbag."

