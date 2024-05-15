Tame Impala's Kevin Parker sells catalog to Sony Music Publishing

All Points East 2022: Tame Impala Burak Cingi/Redferns (Burak Cingi/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker is selling his catalog to Sony Music Publishing.

The deal encompasses Parker's "entire catalog of songs as well as future works," according to a press release.

"The idea of passing on ownership of my songs is one that I don't think about very lightly, at all," Parker says. "They are the fruit of my blood, sweat and creativity over all the years I've been a recording artist and songwriter so far."

Parker adds that he has "a lot of love and trust for the Sony publishing family" and that he "[doesn't] think my songs could be in any safer hands than Sony's."

"I'm excited for the future and happy I can keep working with them on whatever the future brings," he says.

In addition to Tame Impala, Parker has worked with artists including Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Gorillaz and The Weeknd. Most recently, he was a producer and co-writer on Dua Lipa's new album, Radical Optimism.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

