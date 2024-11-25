Tame Impala's Kevin Parker launches new 'ideas machine' instrument with Telepathic company

All Points East 2022: Tame Impala Jim Dyson/Getty Images (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker has launched a new device, Orchid, with his company, Telepathic Instruments.

In a video describing Orchid, Telepathic explains that it "looks like a synth with a keyboard and some buttons."

"But Orchid is not just a synth," it continues. "Orchid is more like an 'ideas machine.'"

Basically, you can play a note using the keys and augment it with the buttons to, for example, make the note major or minor. You can also use a dial to select different effects.

"Using the synth's unique chord logic system, users can craft seemingly endless variations of chords with ease and precision, together with its unprecedented chord voicing system that pitches and positions chords at the turn of a single dial," Telepathic says. "This process effectively expands the potential of the chords to an entire piano's key set, not just the 12 velocity sensitive keys found on the unit."

For more info, visit TelepathicInstruments.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!