Tame Impala's Kevin Parker announces collection with A.P.C. fashion brand

Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker has announced a collection with the Paris fashion brand A.P.C.

The set is said to explore Parker's "bold, maximalist creative vision through the lens of A.P.C.’s considered, minimalist design language," resulting in a "wearable accompaniment to the sound of Tame Impala."

"When my daughter introduced me to Tame Impala, it struck me as a synthesis of everything I've liked since the 1960s, from Soft Machine to Pink Floyd," says A.P.C. founder Jean Touitou. "I immediately loved their musical singularity and their deceptively casual style."

A.P.C. x Tame Impala will be available starting July 18 in stores and online. For more info, visit APCStore.com.

