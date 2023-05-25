Supermassive box score: Muse passes $200 million in career concert earnings

Muse has hit a major touring milestone.

According to Billboard, Matt Bellamy and company have now brought in over $200 million is gross ticket sales. Their total concert earnings now sit at $206.6 million.

Muse passed the $200 million mark on their U.S. tour this year supporting their latest album, Will of the People. The outing also featured Evanescence on the bill, as well as Highly Suspect for select dates.

Will of the People, the ninth Muse studio effort, was released last August. It features the singles "Won't Stand Down," "Compliance" and "Kill or Be Killed."

Muse will resume touring behind Will of the People with a European run kicking off this weekend.

