Sum 41's Deryck Whibley out of the hospital after ER admittance

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley is now out of the hospital after being admitted to the ER with pneumonia.

In an Instagram post published Saturday, September 16, Whibley's wife, Ariana, writes, "Deryck was discharged after responding so well to his treatments. He is now under the care of his mother who is a registered nurse and myself."

In sharing news of Whibley's hospitalization on Friday, September 15, Ariana noted that "there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure." She now says, "The pressure and strain on his heart and lungs has improved and he is able to breath without as much pain."

"I can't tell you how truly grateful we are for the community around us," Ariana writes. "We knew we had support but the outpouring of love for our family has been absolutely overwhelming and we can't begin to say how much it has meant to us and helped us stay positive through this."

Whibley was previously hospitalized in 2014 with liver and kidney damage resulting from alcoholism.

Sum 41 spent the summer on tour with The Offspring. The band announced in May that they were planning to break up following a final album and tour.

