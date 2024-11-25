Sum 41 earns second ﻿'Billboard'﻿ #1 hit off ﻿'Heaven :x: Hell'﻿ record

By Josh Johnson

Sum 41 is adding to their chart bona fides with their final album, Heaven :x: Hell.

"Dopamine," the current single off Heaven :x: Hell, has hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. It's the second track from the record to achieve that feat, following lead single "Landmines."

Prior to "Landmines," Sum 41 had reached #1 on Alternative Airplay only once, way back in 2001 with "Fat Lip." In finally returning to the top spot with "Landmines," Sum 41 set a new record for longest gap between number ones on Alternative Airplay, beating the mark previously set by The Killers.

Sum 41's been supporting Heaven :x: Hell on a farewell tour, which concluded its U.S. leg in October. They'll play their last-ever show in their hometown of Toronto on Jan. 30.

