Sublime charts on 'Billboard's' Alternative Airplay for first time in over 25 years

For the first time in over 25 years, a new Sublime song is charting on Billboard's Alternative Airplay.

The track, titled "Feel Like That," has debuted on the ranking at #35. Sublime last appeared on Alternative Airplay with "Doin' Time" in 1997.

"Feel Like That" was released in May and was recorded in collaboration with the reggae band Stick Figure. As previously reported, it combines a demo recording of late frontman Bradley Nowell's voice with new vocals recorded by his son, Jakob.

"Feel Like That" also marks the first release from Sublime since they reformed at the end of 2023 with Jakob fronting the band alongside original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh. The trio has been performing at festivals in 2024, including Coachella.

While it took Sublime a quarter century to return to Alternative Airplay, the offshoot band Sublime with Rome notched several entries on the chart during their run, which began in 2009. Additionally, Lana Del Rey hit #1 in 2019 with a cover of "Doin' Time."

Sublime with Rome, led by frontman Rome Ramirez, is currently on a farewell tour. The band at one time featured both Wilson and Gaugh, but neither are taking part in the tour.

