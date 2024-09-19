Sublime biopic casts Bradley Nowell role & announces new director

The Sublime biopic has its Bradley Nowell.

According to Deadline, KJ Apa, who starred as Archie Andrews in Riverdale, will play the "Santeria" outfit's frontman in the upcoming film. Apa confirmed the news in his Instagram Story.

Deadline also reports that the movie has a new director in Justin Chon. In 2022, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire filmmaker Frances Lawrence was announced to direct. Lawrence will remain on board as an executive producer.

"Super honored to be given the opportunity to tell [Sublime's] story," Chon writes on Instagram.

Nowell died in 1996, shortly before the release of Sublime's breakout self-titled album. Members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh continued to play together in various projects, including in the offshoot band Sublime with Rome, but hadn't shared the live stage for over 10 years before reuniting at the end of 2023 alongside Nowell's son, Jakob.

Jakob, Wilson and Gaugh are now touring as Sublime and played Coachella in April.

