The Struts launch behind-the-scenes podcast, 'The Struts Life'

The Struts' bodies aren't the only things talking.

The English rockers have launched their own podcast, called The Struts Life. Each episode will feature a member of the band joining host Leah Jones for a deep dive into all things The Struts.

The first installment, featuring frontman Luke Spiller, premieres Tuesday.

The Struts put out their latest record, Pretty Vicious, in November. They've since released a pair of one-off singles, "How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)" and "Heaven's Got Nothing on You."

In addition to hearing The Struts in your headphones, you can catch them live on their upcoming summer tour, kicking off in July.

