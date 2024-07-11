The Strokes' Nick Valensi releases new EP with CRX band

CRX

By Josh Johnson

The Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi has released a new EP with his band CRX.

The six-track collection is called Interiors and is available now via digital outlets.

Interiors follows CRX's 2019 sophomore effort, Peek. The group's debut album, 2016's New Skin, was produced by Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.

In other Strokes side project happenings, frontman Julian Casablancas' band The Voidz recently announced a new record, Like All Before You, due out Sept. 20.

The most recent Strokes album is 2020's The New Abnormal.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Powered By Her Festival

    Join us Saturday, September 7th inside the air conditioned Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg!

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!