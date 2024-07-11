The Strokes' Nick Valensi releases new EP with CRX band

The Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi has released a new EP with his band CRX.

The six-track collection is called Interiors and is available now via digital outlets.

Interiors follows CRX's 2019 sophomore effort, Peek. The group's debut album, 2016's New Skin, was produced by Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.

In other Strokes side project happenings, frontman Julian Casablancas' band The Voidz recently announced a new record, Like All Before You, due out Sept. 20.

The most recent Strokes album is 2020's The New Abnormal.

