The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr. selling instruments & gear on Reverb

Reverb
By Josh Johnson

The Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. is selling his personal stage- and studio-used instruments and gear in a newly launched Reverb shop.

Among the items available are a Fender Precision P bass played on the Strokes album Comedown Machine and a Gibson J-45 acoustic guitar, which he purchased on the road while opening for Coldplay in 2008 after smashing the one he'd been using.

"It's kind of scary to go through these…like oh I'm going to take that back!" Hammond says. "My hope is that they find a home within you."

For more info, visit Reverb.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!