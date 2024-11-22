The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr. selling instruments & gear on Reverb

The Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. is selling his personal stage- and studio-used instruments and gear in a newly launched Reverb shop.

Among the items available are a Fender Precision P bass played on the Strokes album Comedown Machine and a Gibson J-45 acoustic guitar, which he purchased on the road while opening for Coldplay in 2008 after smashing the one he'd been using.

"It's kind of scary to go through these…like oh I'm going to take that back!" Hammond says. "My hope is that they find a home within you."

For more info, visit Reverb.com.

