Stargazing Out Loud: Myles Smith opening for Ed Sheeran

Myles Smith's busy 2025 just got even busier.

In addition to headlining a U.S. tour kicking off in January, the "Stargazing" artist will be opening for pop star Ed Sheeran's 2025 European tour, which launches in May. The gig is especially meaningful for Smith, as it was Sheeran who first inspired him to start playing guitar.

"I was never good at maths, but hopefully [Sheeran] can teach me on TOURRR!" Smith writes on Instagram, referring to Sheeran's arithmetic-inspired album titles. "I genuinely am OVERWHELMED, EXCITED, BUZZING and truly thankful to be opening up for one of my heroes."

He adds, "It's mad to think that my entire life as a songwriter started with being inspired by Ed, and now we're here?!"

Smith's post also includes video of himself as a teenager covering Sheeran's "Lego House," as well as a 2016 text from a friend reading, "My bro, trust me when I say this. A few years from now. You're gonna be the Black Ed Sheeran."

You can also catch Smith on his 2024 headlining tour, launching Wednesday in Seattle.

