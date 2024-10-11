St. Vincent shares Spanish version of "Flea" for 'Todos Nacen Gritando' album

St. Vincent has shared a Spanish version of her song "Flea" for her upcoming Todos Nacen Gritando album.

As previously reported, Todos Nacen Gritando is an alternate edition of St. Vincent's latest record, All Born Screaming, featuring all the lyrics translated into Spanish.

You can listen to the Todos Nacen Gritando recording of "Flea," titled "Pulga," now via digital outlets. The album will be released Nov. 15.

The original All Born Screaming dropped in April. It includes the lead single "Broken Man" and contributions from Dave Grohl.

In related news, St. Vincent recently performed on the WeRateDogs Puppy Sessions series, in which she attempted to play songs while rescue dogs crawled and jumped on her.

"I feel very vulnerable having exposed my dog voice on camera," she laughs.

("Puppy Sessions" video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.