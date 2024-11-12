St. Vincent schedules 2025 tour dates

St. Vincent has announced a run of 2025 U.S. tour dates.

The headlining outing begins April 6 in Dallas and wraps up April 18 in New Haven, Connecticut.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ILoveStVincent.com.

St. Vincent will be touring in support of her new album, All Born Screaming. She's also releasing a Spanish version of the record, dubbed Todos Nacen Gritando, on Friday. You can listen to the new recording of "Big Time Nothing," titled "El Mero Cero," now via digital outlets.

