St. Vincent announces livestream of upcoming NYC show

St. Vincent has announced a livestream of her upcoming show at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York City on Sept. 10.

You can watch the performance via Veeps starting at 9:30 p.m. ET. For all ticket info, visit Veeps.com/stvincent.

The NYC show is part of St. Vincent's tour in support of her new album, All Born Screaming, which resumes Thursday in Boston.

All Born Screaming was released in April and includes the single "Broken Man." It also features contributions from Dave Grohl on drums.

