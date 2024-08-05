Spoon announces 10th anniversary ﻿'They Want My Soul'﻿ reissue

Matador Records

By Josh Johnson

Spoon has announced a reissue of their 2014 album, They Want My Soul, in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

The expanded set, dubbed They Want My Soul: Deluxe More Soul Edition, is available now via digital outlets, and will be released on CD and vinyl on Nov. 8. Along with the original album, it includes 11 bonus demos and alternate recordings, much of which are previously unreleased.

They Want My Soul is Spoon's eighth album and includes the single "Do You."

Spoon's most recent record is 2022's Lucifer on the Sofa. They're currently on a U.S. tour, including dates with St. Vincent, The Revivalists and Phantogram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

