Soul Coughing announces reunion tour

Soul Coughing Niels van Iperen/Getty Images (Niels Van Iperen/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Soul Coughing is getting back together.

The '90s rockers have announced a reunion tour, marking their first live shows together since breaking up in 2000. The outing runs from Sept. 11 in San Diego to Oct. 5 in New York City.

"We just decided to let bygones be bygones," frontman Mike Doughty says of reuniting. "You know, everybody had issues. Our fans are going to be shocked, man. I can't even believe how much they're going to be shocked."

A presale begins June 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

During their initial run, Soul Coughing released three albums, and were known for singles including "Super Bon Bon" and "Circles."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    St. Pete Pride 2024

    2024 St Pete Pride Parade, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!