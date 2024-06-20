Soul Coughing announces reunion tour

Soul Coughing is getting back together.

The '90s rockers have announced a reunion tour, marking their first live shows together since breaking up in 2000. The outing runs from Sept. 11 in San Diego to Oct. 5 in New York City.

"We just decided to let bygones be bygones," frontman Mike Doughty says of reuniting. "You know, everybody had issues. Our fans are going to be shocked, man. I can't even believe how much they're going to be shocked."

A presale begins June 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

During their initial run, Soul Coughing released three albums, and were known for singles including "Super Bon Bon" and "Circles."

