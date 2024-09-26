Soul Coughing announces livestream of reunion tour show

Soul Coughing has announced a livestream of an upcoming show on their ongoing reunion tour.

You can watch the "Super Bon Bon" rockers play their hometown of New York City for the first time in over 25 years on Oct. 4 starting at 9 p.m. ET. via Nugs.net. Tickets to the stream are on sale now.

Soul Coughing announced their reunion tour in June, marking their first live shows since breaking up in 2000. The outing kicked off earlier in September.

For a preview of the livestream, you can watch Soul Coughing's recent performance of "Super Bon Bon" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.