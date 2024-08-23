Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore shares new solo song, "The Diver"

Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore has shared a new single called "The Diver," a track off his upcoming solo album, Flow Critical Lucidity.

"'The Diver' ends the album with the actual story of a diver lost underwater in Lake Geneva while these songs were being written," Moore says. "The diver was exploring the deep, researching a world at mercy to human disruption, only to be found days later, his life having succumbed to the wild. The song concludes the album, a repetitive piano figure like a call, a ringing, an alarm of melody."

You can listen to "The Diver" now via digital outlets.

Flow Critical Lucidity is due out Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.