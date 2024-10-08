Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin & Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness headlining ﻿'Three Pianos'﻿ concert

By Josh Johnson

Andrew McMahon's three projects are coming together at one concert.

The show, dubbed Three Pianos, takes place at Colorado's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 23, 2025, and will feature performances from Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

"Headlining Red Rocks is an absolute dream come true," McMahon says. "What's better is that I get to celebrate this milestone with all of my bands, the friends and musicians with whom I've shared this life in music with."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. MT. Presales are open now.

McMahon is currently on tour with Something Corporate, which reunited in 2023.

