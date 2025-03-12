Social Distortion scraps European tour due to album production delays

Social Distortion Performs At The Masonic Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Social Distortion has canceled their upcoming spring European tour, citing "unforeseen production delays with our forthcoming album."

"We sincerely apologize to our fans and appreciate your patience as we focus on finishing the record," the punk outfit writes in a Facebook post.

In a follow-up post, frontman Mike Ness explains how his 2023 tonsil cancer diagnosis brought "EVERYTHING to a complete halt for an entire year," including an upcoming Social D record that was halfway done.

"Throughout this, we've had to get back in studio to finish this album working [with] producer, engineer's schedules," Ness writs. "Everyone is playing catch up. I can't tell you how hard I'm working on all fronts to bring you this long awaited album."

"Please bear with us," he adds. "We will be in Europe next year [with] a dynamite tour."

Those who purchased tickets can receive a refund via their original point of purchase.

Social D's current 2025 live schedule includes playing the Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise and the Punk Rock Bowling festival in May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

