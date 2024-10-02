The Smile shares new ﻿'Cutouts﻿' track, "Bodies Laughing"

By Josh Johnson

The Smile has shared a new song called "Bodies Laughing," a track off the Radiohead offshoot's upcoming album, Cutouts.

"Bodies Laughing" is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a visualizer that can only be described as an '80s-themed vampire beach party. You can watch that streaming on YouTube.

Cutouts is due out Friday. It's The Smile's third album and second of 2024, following January's Wall of Eyes.

To celebrate the album, a pair of The Smile-themed pop-ups are currently open in New York City and London, which are described as an "electronic installation for Cutouts."

The Smile features Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, plus drummer Tom Skinner of the band Sons of Kemet.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

