Slop 'em up: Watch Vampire Weekend perform '﻿I Think You Should Leave﻿' song with Tim Robinson

Fans of both indie rock and niche sketch comedy series saw their worlds collide at Vampire Weekend's concert in Los Angeles Wednesday.

During the show, the "Harmony Hall" outfit performed the song "Dangerous Knife (The Night Is A Knife)," which frontman Ezra Koenig had recorded for the cult Netflix show I Think You Should Leave. Not only that, I Think You Should Leave star and co-creator Tim Robinson took the stage during the rendition, as captured by The Hollywood Reporter.

"Dangerous Knife" appears on the season 2 sketch "Baby Cries," or, as fans would more likely call it, "Sloppy Steaks." In the sketch, Robinson plays a man who confesses that he "used to be a piece of s***," which apparently includes eating "sloppy steaks," or rare meat with water dumped on it.

Vampire Weekend is currently on tour in support of their new album, Only God Was Above Us, which dropped in April.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.